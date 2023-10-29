BIG READ: Uncertain future for Springboks after Rugby World Cup triumph

Erasmus and Nienaber were appointed in 2018 with the Springboks in ruins and the pair have taken the side to two Webb Ellis Cups in the four years.

“He brought us from number six, seven in the world when everyone was writing us off, saying ‘the Springboks weren’t good enough’. People were burning national jerseys.All the best bits from the Springboks’ record-breaking World Cup winThey were criticised for naming too many scrumhalves in their World Cup squad, they placed seven forwards instead of the traditional five or six on their bench, and used substitutes in the knock-out wins over France and England in a perfect manner.

“They never go into a situation or make a decision without thinking, they debate for hours and hours.”Among the players, former Springbok back-rower Erasmus will have a very different squad to deal with over the next World Cup cycle. headtopics.com

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens,” said flyhalf Handre Pollard, who kicked four penalties in the final.“We’re going to be a lot older going forward,” the 29-year-old added.Fullback Willie le Roux turned 34 in August and saw his role in the squad change from the triumph in Japan, and faces a challenge to feature in Australia.

Of the 35 players called up by Nienaber during the World Cup only Willemse, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and winger Canan Moodie are aged 25 or younger.

