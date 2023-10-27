Big drop in petrol and diesel prices coming next week

According to the most recent data from the Central Energy Fund, motorists can expect to pay R2.00 less per litre of petrol while the price of diesel could see an even steeper drop of as much as R2.73 per litre.

While risks remain, especially around international oil prices, it is highly unlikely that the over-recovery will fluctuate over the next 5 days. The price of fuel is usually adjusted on the first Wednesday of each month, based on the price of oil and the rand-dollar exchange rate. The strengthening of the rand and the drop in oil prices are the main contributing factors to the decreased cost of fuel.

Looking for a deal on a car, but tight on a budget? Have a look at these offers for under R100 000. View the deals

Read more:

CapeTownEtc »

Petro boss makes big Downs admission after AFL exitPetro boss makes big Downs admission after AFL exit Read more ⮕

South Africa spared big Apple TV+ price hike - for nowApple on Wednesday announced big price hikes to Apple TV+ and other services in several global markets. Read more ⮕

Namibian central bank leaves key rate on holdNamibia's central bank kept its main lending rate unchanged on Wednesday, aiming to safeguard a currency peg to the South African rand and support growth. Read more ⮕

Kenya's central bank chief says currency overvaluedKenya's central bank chief has said that the country's currency, currently trading at record lows, has been overvalued for several years. 'I think for several years now we have had an overvalued exchange rate,' Central Bank of Kenya governor Kamau Thugge told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Biruta Visits Rwandan Troops in Central African RepublicMinister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vincent Biruta on Tuesday, October 24, visited Rwandan troops deployed under a bilateral arrangement with the Central African Republic (CAR) and those serving under the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the country (MINUSCA), in Bangui. Read more ⮕

Kenya: Central Bank Boss Says Shilling Has Been 'Artificially Strong'The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Kamau Thugge, has said that the Kenyan shilling has for a while been 'artificially strong'. Read more ⮕