Big Brother Mzansi Returns for Fourth Season with Exciting Changes

Big Brother Mzansi returns for a fourth season on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) on 21 January 2024. The big change this season is that there will be no shower hour due to negative feedback from viewers. The reality show returns on 21 January 2024 on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161), with Lawrence Maleka back as the host for a second time. "I'm excited about this season; it will be amazing. It will be fun, and I'm happy to be back. I took a hiatus, and now I'm back on screen again.

I'm looking forward to diving in and doing the show," said Maleka. Mzansi Magic said the new season will be a whole new ball game, and audiences should keep their eyes glued to the screens. The channel recently held a media briefing at the MultiChoice head office in Randburg, and previous season winners Mandla Hlatshwayo, Ntombi and Ace, Radio host and comedian Skhumba Hlophe was at the helm of the panel of these former contestants. Big Brother S'ya Mosha is a disruption of the norm. It means setting a new bar, being the most memorable season for disrupting and breaking away from what is expected





