Biden, Netanyahu to speak after Israeli strike kills aid workers

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak on Thursday, a US official said, in their first call since an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers in Gaza. The call comes after Biden expressed outrage over the deaths of the employees of the US-based World Central Kitchen group and said Israel must do more to protect aid workers and civilians. Netanyahu has said the Israeli military"unintentionally" killed the aid workers in the attack in Gaza on Monday.

The victims included a US-Canadian national along with three Britons, a Pole, an Australian and a Palestinian. But Biden has led a chorus of international anger, and on Tuesday he issued one of his strongest statements on Israel's conduct since its war on Hamas started following the 7 October Hamas attacks

