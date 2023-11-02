Bible in iziZulu: Read it here in YOUR language

The Bible is one of the most read books in the world, and millions of copies exist in many of South Africa’s households. But there are just as many people who struggle to have access to a copy of their holy book in their own language.The Bible is an important book for many South Africans, but many grew up reading the book in a language other than the language they are most familiar with.
If you can’t find the book in your language, simply visit the website and search for what you’re looking for. Most world languages are available through the same website.The Bible isn’t the only religious book that’s popular in South Africa. Have you ever wanted to know more about another religion, or what they read?
Islam reads the Quran, while the Tanakh, Torah, and Talmud are some of the religious books read by the Jewish faith worldwide.
