BI Phakathi Helps Elderly Man Struggling With Wheelbarrows With Money and Transport on TikTok

A popular Mzansi philanthropist, BI Phakathi, helped an elderly man who was struggling to push two heavy wheelbarrows on his own

Phakathi gave the man money and organised a driver with a van to help transport him and his wheelbarrows to where he needed to go A TikTok video of the precious moment has gone viral, and South Africans have praised Phakathi's act of kindness on social mediaBI Phakathias he struggles to push the heavy loads on the side of the road while trying to make his way to Pretoria.The man explains that he pushes the wheelbarrows to Pretoria daily on his own and doesn't have money for transport..

