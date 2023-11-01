BI Developer - KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

– Solution Development: Design and build BI solutions that extract data from various systems. Develop prototypes quickly and iteratively. Develop and maintain databases by acquiring data from primary and secondary sources. Build scripts for flexible data evaluation across data sets. Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases, performance monitoring, and -evaluation.

– Issue Resolution and Technical Change Management: Coordinate, support, and test for regular maintenance routines like service pack upgrades, storage migration, site switches, etc. Manage change requests, resolve complex support issues, provide subject matter expertise and give technical direction.– A Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, Statistics or other related field.– Experience in SAP BW on HANA and SAP BW/4HANA is a plus.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITONLİNESA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: KwaZulu-Natal weather forecast: SNOWFALL and rainy conditionsKwaZulu-Natal will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Eight people killed in police shootouts in KwaZulu-Natal, North WestEight people killed in police shootouts in KwaZulu-Natal, North West

Source: News24 | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: IT Systems Administrator - KwaZulu-Natal DurbanIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: Disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-NatalThe South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: KwaZulu-Natal weather forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated showersKwaZulu-Natal will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: KwaZulu-Natal man who wrote matric exam for learner to appear in courtThe KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said an adult male was arrested on Tuesday, at the Phendukani Full-Service School, north of the province.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »