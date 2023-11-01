BI Developer - IT-Online

– Solution Development: Design and build BI solutions that extract data from various systems. Develop prototypes quickly and iteratively. Develop and maintain databases by acquiring data from primary and secondary sources. Build scripts for flexible data evaluation across data sets. Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases, performance monitoring, and -evaluation.
– Issue Resolution and Technical Change Management: Coordinate, support, and test for regular maintenance routines like service pack upgrades, storage migration, site switches, etc. Manage change requests, resolve complex support issues, provide subject matter expertise and give technical direction.– A Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, Statistics or other related field.– Experience in SAP BW on HANA and SAP BW/4HANA is a plus.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: SABCNews | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »