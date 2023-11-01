BI Developer at Sabenza IT - Gauteng Waterfall

Are you passionate about data and technology with a taste for innovation? We have an exciting opportunity for a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to join our client in the dynamic and ever-evolving beverage and alcohol industry. This role is based in the vibrant city of Waterfall, Gauteng and offers a flexible hybrid work arrangement to suit your lifestyle.
