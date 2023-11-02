BI Business Analyst - Western Cape Stellenbosch

At least 6 years’ experience working with any visualisation tools of which 4 years is on Power BI (DAX, M)At least 1 years’ experience in Python or R (or any other relevant programming language) Extensive knowledge in the field of data analysis methodologies (Descriptive-,Diagnostic-,Predictive-,Prescriptive Analytics)In depth knowledge of SQL query language: Preferably AWS services (Redshift, Athena, DataLake, Python, PostgreSQL, MySQL) or MS Technologies (Azure services, SQL, SSAS)Ideal:Data analysis methodologies or BI development in a various industry (i.e.

Data Analysis: must be able to analyse data to identify trends, patterns, insights and issues in data and reports to inform business decisions Using and applying Business Intelligence tools and technologies such as SQL Server, DBeaver, Azure Data Factory, and DAX.Data Visualization: proficient at creating effective visualizations that help stakeholders understand complex data and identify trends and patterns.

