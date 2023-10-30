BFS warns businesses of new modus operandi

The Benoni Flying Squad (BFS) warns businesses about a new modus operandi criminals use to gain access to premises.

“There was a business robbery on October 25 at around 22:30 at a tyre warehouse on Pomona Road, Kempton Park,” said BFS spokesperson Warrant Officer Grant Giblin. “It was alleged by the security guards who were found tied up that the suspects gained entry by arriving in a branded security vehicle of a well-known security reaction company.

“These suspects, dressed in the full uniforms of reaction officers, then alleged they were reacting to an alarm and, upon entry, held up the guards.Giblin said a group of suspects opened fire on the officers when they arrived at the premises, and the members retaliated, causing the suspects to scatter. headtopics.com

“Most of them ran to the back of the premises and exited over a fence toward the R21 highway. The members arrested four and recovered three firearms – a 9mm Glock, a 9mm Beretta and a 7.65mm Vizo – all with their serial numbers filed off and 24 live rounds of ammunition on the scene.

“Furthermore, members recovered a Peugeot Boxer and Fuso truck on the scene and an Isuzu truck at a truck stop on Mirabel Street, Pomona. “All these vehicles were fully loaded with commercial tyres to the value of around R2.2m. The tyres were later returned to the owner, and the vehicles were impounded.”Also Read: Firearms, getaway cars recovered after mall robbery headtopics.com

