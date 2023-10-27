Beware the Magnificent Seven

The share prices of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Tesla, Amazon, NVIDIA, and Meta (Facebook) have risen by 84% this year, earning them the moniker ‘the Magnificent Seven.’ These select stocks collectively hold a market value roughly double the size of the entire stock markets of South Africa, India, Brazil, and Russia combined. Among them, NVIDIA stands out as the top performer, boasting a remarkable 192% increase.

However, the question looms: are the current share prices justified? Most of the returns have come from a revaluation, with investors paying more for expected returns than the actual earnings growth of these shares, which has only increased by 27%. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW These returns evoke memories of the Dotcom Bubble of the 2000s, which burst in 2002, resulting in a 77% plunge in the Nasdaq Index.

