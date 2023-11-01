Beware the downside of the Springbok Rugby World Cup win

“The Springboks are an outstanding outfit, but the high from the Rugby World Cup win robs us of the honest conversation we should be having with each other in this country,” he said. Davids explained that the Springboks present a unified nation to many, including the rest of the world, and this ultimately detracts from the fact that South Africa’s government has failed and has not built a successful nation.

This was apparent in the statement delivered to the nation on Monday (30 October), where President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a “shining” assessment of South Africa and how much the government has accomplished, sandwiched between praise for the Springboks and other sporting teams.

“This Springbok squad is one of the best rugby teams in the history of the sport. But they are far more than that. They are also great ambassadors for our country and for the values that continue to drive our efforts to build a united, more equal and prosperous nation,” he said

However, Davids said that the patriotism for the Boks was earned by winning – and Ramaphosa must understand that he can’t win over the same patriotism for the government.

