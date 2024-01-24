Beware of Online Retail Scams Targeting Well-Known Brands

Despite writing extensively on scams, I nearly became a victim of an online retail scam. When sharing my story on social media, it became apparent that most well-known brands are being targeted by fraudsters who are creating fake websites that claim to be the official supplier and offer great discounts. Just this week, shoe retailer Tsonga issued a warning to customers that social media adverts were taking customers to fraudulent websites not affiliated with their brand.

Are set up in such a way that they deceive customers with the allure of favourite Tsonga items marked down by up to 80%. Unfortunately, these sites appear legitimate until you look at the actual URL of the site you are visiting. Please be extra vigilant as this is currently spreading like wildfire with their monetised advertisements they are sharing on social media. In my case it was not a social media post but a Google search that took me to a fake site. I was looking for a pair of Skechers for my son and typed Skechers South Africa into Google to see where I could buy a pai





