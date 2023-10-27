‘Best father in SA’: Fans react to Murdah’s picnic with Kairo, Asante

Murdah Bongz shared photos inside his family day as he had a picnic with Asante Mohosana and Kairo Forbes. The musician welcomed Asante with DJ Zinhle in 2021. DJ Zinhle welcomed Kairo Forbes with slain rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, in 2015. AKA was shot dead outside of Wish Restaurant on Florida Road, Durban on 10 February.A post shared by Bongani Mohosana (@murdahbongz)“This guy really loves being a dad and it shows ❤️,” wrote @patherangel.

Murdah then speaks to AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes and tells her the bill is on him. Lynn then joked that since the bill is on Murdah she will be ordering up a storm.“Anything, the bill is on me so year,” he lovingly replied.

Murdah then shared the video with a sweet caption letting DJ Zinhle and Lynn know they deserve some time away.

