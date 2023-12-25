Best Christmas Movies to Stream in South Africa

Travelling to holiday destinations in December can mean families lose access to their regular subscription TV service, like DStv, while away from home. However, with the rise of streaming services in recent years, these families can still watch new and classic Christmas movies provided they have an active Internet connection. MyBroadband looked for some of the best, newest, and most well-known Christmas movies available to stream in South Africa.

Notable movies include Home Alone, Family Switch, It’s a Wonderful Life, Scrooged, Die Hard, and A Christmas Story. Fifteen of the best movies to stream this Christmas are listed below. They are ranked according to Rotten Tomatoes’ audience ratings. These movies are available on various streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Showmax, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex’s built-in free streaming service. We have specified which streaming service offers each movie





