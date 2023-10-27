Bernadette Johnson and Mondli Hlatshwayo | The NSFAS mess is yet another self-fulfilling prophecy

The current NSFAS crisis is a symptom of an extremely corrupt public sector system that systematically steals from the public to advance the financial and economic interests of the corrupt elite running the state, write South Africa is not a poor country. In June 2023, according to Usman Kabir, a mineral research specialist, South Africa had a mineral production volume valued at over R787 billion, making it the sixth mineral-rich country in the world.

However, in 2022, Transparency International ranked South Africa at 72 out of 180 countries on its Corruption Perception Index. This is a bad score because a country with a zero index is regarded as having a clean and honest public sector.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

