Benoni gets new rehab centre

Substance abuse among young teenagers is on the increase, but with the support of various community-driven organisations, the city is now home to the Youth Revival Sanctuary.

With 25 years of experience working at SANCA Horizon Clinic, Suzette Dippenaar recently opened the doors to the in-patient facility geared at assisting youths aged between 13 and 17 in overcoming addiction.

“Various contributing factors such as peer pressure, unattainable social standards seen on social media, home and family life and underlying mental health disorders are often the reasons teens dive into the world of substance abuse. headtopics.com

The treatment programme, The Strong, forms the roadmap of a three-week treatment period that will teach clients all they need to know about addiction and how to overcome it. “Drugs have become readily available, and clever marketing and packaging gimmicks are making it increasingly more attractive to teens,” said Beukes.

