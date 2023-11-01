Benefits of cash in a portfolio

They haven’t managed their debt particularly well for a period of time. There have obviously been some challenges on the fiscal side. Commodities haven’t really been trading at the levels that we’ve seen in the past.

SEAN NEETHLING: It is very unusual. We were looking at it a couple of days ago, and if you just look at, I suppose, the implied or the expected return from South African government bonds, we actually think they are providing a much more attractive payoff profile on a risk-adjusted basis than SA equities are.

SIMON BROWN: You mentioned cash there. In a recent note you put out you were talking around cash versus bonds. The correlation is typically over time fairly close to zero. When we talk bonds, they aren’t distinct from cash, and there’s actually a place in a portfolio right now for cash.

So the opportunity to provide investors with cash rates that provide you with that incremental pickup in a portfolio with bonds is something that’s especially compelling at this point in the cycle. So for local managers or local investors, we have to think somewhat differently about how you combine those two in a portfolio. Unfortunately, in South Africa both of those asset classes – SA equities and SA bonds – are particularly leveraged to the rand.

