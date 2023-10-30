Beloved pet found chained and hungry after month-long search in KZN

Fears that a Uvongo family’s beloved pit bull Rex had fallen into the hands of a dog fighting syndicate ended recently when he was found chained and thin in a yard nearby.“My children and grandchildren are overseas, so Rex and Bulla (our Staffie) are our children. They are everything to us.”

Hulley launched an intensive search for Rex, putting up posters all over town, appealing for assistance on social media and tramping the streets in the hope of finding him. Hulley says he was worried that Rex, who is young and friendly, may have landed in the wrong hands. He would not have stood a chance in a dog fight, he says.

After nearly a month of heartache, Hulley received an anonymous phone call from a community member who had seen the missing dog on a nearby property.“I saw Rex chained up in the yard without shelter, food or water. He was also injured and extremely thin,” says Hulley. headtopics.com

“As soon as he heard my voice, he looked up from where he was lying and came running towards the fence.”“For safety, we contacted Wolf Security, which made arrangements to collect a member of the SAPS to accompany the SPCA inspectorate and the owner to the property,” he says.Davis said Rex was handed over to his owner and the absolute joy and happiness between owner and dog was priceless.

Before going home, Hulley and Rex went to the SPCA for a check-up, rabies vaccination and treatment for minor wounds.Davis says the incident reiterates how imperative it is to not only have your pet microchipped, but to not keep a lost animal that is not yours. “There could be a family missing their pet, and a pet missing their family.” headtopics.com

“If a stray animal is found, report it and bring the animal to the SPCA to be scanned,” stresses Davis. He says Hulley is not laying charges, but it must be known that taking in a pet that is not yours and not reporting it is seen as theft.

