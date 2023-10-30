Belgian tourist and local fisherman rescued by NSRI

Shortly after 5pm on Thursday, the NSRI Wilderness duty crew was activated following a request for assistance from a 34-year-old female Belgian tourist reporting that she was cut off by the spring high tide while hiking on the beach in the Goukamma Nature Reserve, east of Sedgefield.An ATV (all-terrain vehicle) was also dispatched to respond along the beach but due to the spring high tide, beach erosion and exposed rocks from the recent storms, it was not able to reach the lady.

‘On reaching the nearest access point at Goukamma Nature Reserve an NSRI rescue team hiked and on reaching the lady, found her safe and we hiked her, without incident, at sunset, out of danger and safely back to her accommodations where she required no further assistance,’ said NSRI Wilderness Station Commander Mike Vonk.

This came after the NSRI Wilderness duty crew had responded to investigate eye-witness reports of a kayak appearing to be afloat and unmanned at Flat Rock earlier on Thursday. On inspection, it appears this is an old kayak that has most likely been adrift for a while.

MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre), TNPA (Transnet National Ports Authority) and WC Government Health EMS Metro Control were alerted. Telkom Maritime Radio Services assisted an EMS duty doctor in communicating with the skipper and it was deemed necessary to transfer the patient to hospital as soon as possible.

NSRI requested the skipper to head towards Cape Point at best speed while the NSRI Simon’s Town duty crew launched the rescue craft Donna Nicholas, accompanied by a CMR ALS (Advanced Life Support) paramedic and rendezvoused with the fishing vessel 30 nautical miles south of Cape Point in relatively big sea conditions in excess of 4-metre swells and navigating through busy shipping lanes. headtopics.com

‘Our NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Surfski II remained on alert throughout the operation in case she was needed to respond,’ said NSRI Simon’s Town operations commander, Simon McDonnell.

