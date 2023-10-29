BELA Bill: South Africa’s education shift

passed the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, or the BELA Bill. This landmark decision comes after years of grappling with challenges in the country’s education system.

The BELA Bill addresses these issues with a multi-faceted approach that promises to reshape the educational landscape.: The bill mandates that Grade R (the reception year) becomes compulsory, ensuring that every child begins their educational journey from a young age.: The amendments aim to align the education system with the Bill of Rights, particularly emphasizing the right to procedurally fair administrative action.

These changes respond to the evolving needs of South African communities, court judgments, and insights from school monitoring efforts.The BELA Bill comprises 56 clauses, covering various areas, including learner attendance, the Code of Conduct for learners, Home Schooling, rationalisation of schools, the abolition of corporal punishment, language policy, admission policy, and the criminalisation of school disruptions. headtopics.com

“All the above-mentioned clauses in the Bill are about providing access to education and providing a child friendly environment as per the dictates of international treaties,” said Minister Angie Motshekga in a Media briefing.Importantly, the bill does not diminish the powers of School Governing Bodies (SGBs) but seeks to harmonise their authority with the guidance of the provincial Head of Department (HOD).

This change aims to prevent discriminatory practices in language and admission policies, ensuring equal opportunities for all learners.

