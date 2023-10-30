Bela Bela police activate manhunt for suspects who robbed and raped 15-year-old girl at gunpoint

The South African Police Service in Bela-Bela have launched a manhunt of two suspects who robbed and raped a 15 year-old girl at Mandela village on Saturday 28 October 2023 at about 18:00.

It is alleged that a boy and girl both aged 15 were standing in an open field when they were approached by two unknown males. One of the suspects produced a firearm and the duo were forcefully taken to an unoccupied church nearby and robbed two cellphones.

Reportedly, the boy was hit on the head with a firearm and a 15 year-old girl was raped by the two suspects at gunpoint. Afterwards, the suspects fled the scene on foot and the incident was immediately reported to the police who opened a case of rape and robbery with a firearm. headtopics.com

A manhunt have since been launched for the two unknown suspects and anyone with information that may assist with investigations should contact the Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Edward Rachoene on 0713550569 or crime stop number 0860010111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp.The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. By viewing, visiting, using, or interacting with SouthAfricaToday.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATodayNews »

BELA Bill: South Africa’s education shiftOn Thursday, 26 October 2023, the SA National Assembly passed the BELA Bill, a milestone after years of education system challenges. Read more ⮕

United States Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Latin America Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Relationships Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Entertainment Archives - South Africa TodaySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Monday, 30 October 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Monday, 30 October, Security personnel apprehended bogus doctor Matthew Lani. Read more ⮕