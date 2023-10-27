Behind Biden's shift on Israel-Hamas conflict - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

US President Joe Biden has demonstrated unwavering support for Israel's security over a half century in public life. In this photo, Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023.

But a rapidly rising Palestinian death toll, the difficulty of freeing hostages held by Hamas and an increasingly vocal outcry from Arab nations, European allies and some Americans at home, have pushed Biden’s team to support a humanitarian pause to Israel’s attacks and focus on getting aid to Palestinians, say multiple sources inside the administration and out.

There has been a tug of war behind the scenes among Biden and his advisers about the US message, said one former official who is in touch with current officials. The administration had not expected Palestinian casualties to mount as fast as they have – now more than 7 000 dead in Gaza, local officials say – or for the humanitarian situation to deteriorate so rapidly, a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity. headtopics.com

Biden, 80, has evolved in the face of a challenging 2024 reelection bid, threats by some would-be supporters to withhold their votes over his lack of backing for Palestinians, and a warning from former President Barack Obama that Israel’s actions could backfire.that as more time passes since the October 7 atrocities committed by Hamas, the more the world’s focus will be on death and destruction from the Israeli assault in Gaza.

US officials have cautioned that crafting fine points of such a strategy “on the fly,” as was often the case for the US in the early stages of the Iraq war, would be a mistake, the source added. In rare comments on an active foreign policy crisis Obama, Biden’s Democratic predecessor and former boss, warned this week that Israel cutting off food and water to Gaza could “harden Palestinian attitudes for generations.”When Hamas militants burst out of Gaza and attacked southern Israel on October 7, Biden offered full-throated support for Israel, saying he relayed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “Israel has the right to defend itself and its people. Full stop. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

Two Tanzanians and one South African among Hamas hostages, says IsraelSouth Africa has not commented on reports its national was seized, along with the unnamed Tanzanians. Read more ⮕

Tanzanian family's desperate search for missing student in IsraelThe BBC names a Tanzanian student still missing in Israel weeks after Hamas attacked civilians. Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion aimed at annihilating Hamas. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war already hitting regional economies: IMF chiefThe Israel-Hamas conflict's economic toll on neighboring countries is examined at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. Read more ⮕

More than half of Hamas' hostages have foreign nationality: Israel - SABC News328 people from 40 countries were confirmed as dead or missing after the surprise October 7 attack. Read more ⮕

Gaza: Over 2 000 Children Killed in 2 Weeks as Hamas-Israel War Rages OnIn Gaza, over 2 000 children have been killed in two weeks as the deadly Hamas-Israel war rages on. This was confirmed by the Save the Children group. Read more ⮕