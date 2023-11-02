Behavioural finance: The psychological symphony in financial markets

We venture into this territory to unravel some of the psychological pillars that profoundly influence financial decisions: overconfidence, regret theory, prospect theory, confirmation bias, and loss aversion.The overconfidence bias has been the subject of extensive research. In one study, Barber and Odean (2001) demonstrated that overconfident investors traded 45% more than their less confident counterparts. This trading frequency significantly impacted their net returns, eroding them by 4.

A 2019 Fidelity survey indicated that 77% of individual investors felt they could outperform professionals. Empirical data contradicts this self-assessment – only 10% managed to surpass professional benchmarks over a decade.Regret theory addresses the emotional and psychological aspects that come into play when people evaluate their decisions’ outcomes. It’s not merely the money gained or lost but also the emotional satisfaction or regret associated with the choices made.

Despite the S&P 500 yielding an average annual return of about 12%, most individual investors realise a mere 2-3%. This gap is often attributed to psychological biases outlined in prospect theory.Confirmation bias is a cognitive bias that occurs when investors tend to seek and interpret information in a way that supports or confirms an existing belief, or they’ll disregard information that contradicts their beliefs.

Investors should expose themselves to all relevant information surrounding an investment and objectively assess it before deciding. Confirmation bias can also lead to other biases, such as overconfidence or loss aversion.Loss aversion, an offshoot of prospect theory, elucidates that the pain of a loss is psychologically twice as powerful as the pleasure of a gain. Investors, therefore, demand a higher premium for taking on additional risk.

