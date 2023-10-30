Beating loadshedding is cheaper – and easier

, we do not blame you. Loadshedding is a complicated issue and, while solutions for home and work exist, they too are complicated… not to mention pricey.

Due to advertising from some manufacturers and service providers, the prevailing thought is that you have two options for solving loadshedding yourself – a generator, or a UPS. Both have their strengths and weaknesses, but both share costs and complexity. UPSs require proper electrical integration into your existing power structure, along with expensive inverters, batteries and more. Generators are simpler to get connected and going, but require constant expensive fuel, not to mention the noise, fumes and maintenance.Portable Power Station for example. It can be yours with expandable battery options of 1024Wh, 2048Wh or 3040Wh.

And don’t think your personal devices are left out either. Phones, tablets and notebooks can be powered up many times on the single, large charge of the DELTA 2. You can even make use of the built-in Fast Charge USB ports on the Portable Power Station to get those devices going as soon as possible. headtopics.com

Once the DELTA 2 itself is depleted, don’t sweat as it too only needs a minimal amount of time at the wall. The patented X-Stream charging technology can get the DELTA from a zero percent charge all the way up to 80 percent in just an hour. Zero to a full one hundred percent only takes slightly longer at 80 minutes.and you can even charge your Portable Power Station without increasing the electricity bill.

These numbers are even more impressive when compared to other large battery tech, such as those in UPSs, which need to sit and charge for several hours on end, even when receiving charge from the wall. When higher stages of loadshedding roll around and South Africans are subjected to 12 hours or more of loadshedding per day, the faster charging of the DELTA 2 becomes invaluable. headtopics.com

