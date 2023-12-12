Beach Chalet Demolished Before Falling Down Sea Cliff in Hemsby

In this aerial view a beach chalet adorned with 'RIP HOME' is demolished by workers before it falls down the sea cliff on The Marrams at Hemsby Beach on December 11, 2023 in Hemsby, England. The collapse of a private access road in November, prompted by high tides and winds, led Great Yarmouth Borough Council to declare the rapidly eroding homes on The Marrams 'not structurally sound and unsafe.

' This demolition coincides with the 10th anniversary of five village houses lost to the sea in 2013 when storms undermined foundations by stripping away significant sand. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours. A beach chalet is demolished by workers before it falls down the sea cliff on The Marrams at Hemsby Beach on December 11, 2023 in Hemsby, England. ‘ (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) In this aerial view the road on The Marrams at Hemsby Beach, begins to be claimed by sea erosion of the sand dunes on December 11, 2023 in Hemsby, Englan





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poor Water Quality at Popular Beaches in Cape TownData from the City of Cape Town’s website has shown continuously ‘poor’ water quality at a number of the city’s most popular beaches. The water quality at a number of Cape Town’s beaches and tidal pools –including Fish Hoek beach, Strandfontein beach, Hout Bay beach and both Camps Bay tidal pools – is poor, according to the city’s The beaches have been labelled in red in the review, indicating a health risk and a high bacteria count, with Central False Bay, Lagoon beach (Milnerton), Macassar to Gordon’s Bay, and Three Anchor Bay beach considered to have chronic water quality problems. The city samples coastal waters at 99 sites twice a month across the coastlines, and the results from each area are categorised as excellent, good, sufficient or poor. Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, sought to allay rising fears that the city’s coastal water quality is not as safe as previously thought, announcing: “Cape Town’s most popular beaches display excellent water quality results ahead of the festive season

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Trials, Tears and Triumphs in Surf City USA – SA Para Surfers at World ChampsTeam SA athletes faced numerous obstacles on their journey to represent South Africa in the World Para Surfing Championship in California. Despite these challenges, they persevered and successfully competed at Huntington Beach in southern California. One athlete, McKay, who is wheelchair-bound, encountered difficulties accessing the beach and had to rely on the help of her team members. Despite these setbacks, Team SA showed determination and resilience in their pursuit of success.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Families in Cape Town's Redhill settlement fear homelessness as shacks are demolishedFamilies living in shacks in the Redhill informal settlement near Scarborough in Cape Town are being moved to new housing in Dido Valley, above Simon’s Town. But as the shacks are demolished, backyarders and tenants who have been living there fear they will be left homeless.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Is it better to back David or Goliath?Fixed costs don’t always come down the bigger a company gets – many fast-growing businesses enjoy rising returns that hit a peak then start to drift down.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

World Stocks Fall as Markets Assess Falling Interest RatesWorld stocks fell for the first time in five sessions, oil slipped and the dollar saw a slight lift on Thursday, as markets continued to assess the prospect of falling interest rates after nearly two years of relentless gains.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »