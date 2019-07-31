BBD: Delivering End-to-End Software Solutions for Business Objectives

BBD delivers end-to-end software solutions that help organisations meet their key business objectives. These services include turnkey digital enablement, software engineering, managed services, as well as automation, integration, and UX/UI offerings. BBD has a strong reputation and extensive track record of delivering ICT solutions for clients across the globe, delivering tangible benefits to their businesses.

By offering such an extensive range of services, BBD is well-equipped to help your business throughout its digital transformation journey.In line with this approach, BBD ensures that the IT infrastructure, software and services they deliver are always chosen based on your specific needs, goals, and processes.This understanding paves the way for strategic technology recommendations and implementations, which involves the right technologies and services to improve your existing operations and develop the new functionality you nee





BusinessTechSA » / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Software, software, software: why all CEOs can no longer avoid itAs the world shifts online, designing seamless customer experiences is key to remaining competitive

Source: BDliveSA - 🏆 12. / 63 Read more »

AVEVA Accelerates Progress on Decarbonizing Operations and Delivering Software that Advances Net ZeroAVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, has met its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets for 2025 early and accelerated investment in software solutions that help customers in the UK and beyond to decarbonize. The results, communicated in the new AVEVA 2023 Sustainability Progress Report, reveal significant progress across all three […]

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Tragedy of the software commonsContemplating the consumptive nature of software applications and the sustainability of producing skilled software developers.

Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »

Planning ahead is key for software nearing end of supportPromoted | Support and security updates for Microsoft Office 2013 are coming to an end on 11 April 2023, explains Tarsus Distribution.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Back-end Software Developer - IT-OnlineOur client in the solar industry is looking to employ a Back-end Software Developer with a passion for building diverse renewable energy products on a web-based interface.Our client in the solar industry is looking to employ a Back-end Software Developer with a passion for building diverse renewable energy products on a web-based interface. Location: Black […]

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Back-end Software Developer - Western Cape Cape TownOur client in the solar industry is looking to employ a Back-end Software Developer with a passion for building diverse renewable energy products on a web-based interface.Our client in the solar industry is looking to employ a Back-end Software Developer with a passion for building diverse renewable energy products on a web-based interface. Location: Black […]

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »