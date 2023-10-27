Battling invasive wattle, working to conserve water

WWF Nedbank Green Trust has provided 40 000 residents in Matatiele with a lifetime supply of reliable water at just R190 per person.Villages in the Matatiele region of the Eastern Cape are benefitting from 43 protected springs, with 40 000 residents getting reliable water at R190 per person for life – thanks to the intervention of the WWF Nedbank Green Trust.
The villagers – settled close to a tributary of the uMzimvubu River, one of South Africa’s strategic water sources – have been battling to get rid of the fast-growing invasive alien wattle, which has been consuming water and rendering the area dry.
One of the largest rivers in southern Africa, the uMzimvubu drains over two million hectares – supplying water over hundreds of kilometres in various regions, including Port St Johns. ERS and water restoration projects – in partnership with Lima Rural Development Foundation – operate under the banner of a local multistakeholder partnership, the uMzimvubu Catchment Partnership (UCP). headtopics.com
To tackle the wattle infestation in the region’s river courses, in 2019 ERS trained local youth to establish and run forest stewardship council-accredited ecofriendly charcoal production micro enterprises along the tributaries of the uMzimvubu River.“We would restore trillions of litres of water and the rivers would flow as they should, if we could clear even one quarter of the 30 000 hectares of wattle in the upper uMzimvubu catchment area,” said ERS soil scientist Sissie Matela.
“Protecting the springs with simple, locally designed and built spring capture systems offers people a safe, reliable, basic water supply in our area at very little cost,” she added.