Battles Continue in Jebel Aulia, Mass Displacement Reported

Battles continued for the second day in Jebel Aulia, causing mass displacement of citizens towards White Nile state. Clashes also continue in Omdurman and El Obeid. The RSF launched a major attack on the city that guards a dam across the Nile. If the RSF capture the dam, they will restore the link between their forces east and west of the Nile. Capturing the city would also potentially open an invasion route into White Nile state.

The Jebel Aulia Emergency Room issued a call to locals to stay in their homes, close doors and windows, and not move around unless necessary

