Battles between Sudanese army and RSF forces force thousands to flee Wad Madani

Battles between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, have forced nearly 15.000 people to flee the besieged city. Clashes have also been reported from Rufaa. The governor of El Gezira has ordered the detention of alleged supporters of the RSF. Many young men hailing from Darfur and Kordofan have been held. There are conflicting reports about RSF paramilitaries entering the eastern neighbourhoods of Wad Madani.

State employees have posted videos on social media confirming the RSF invasion of the large city. The fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF militia reportedly spread to the eastern outskirts of Wad Madani. Battles took place in El Sharafa, Abu Haraz, El Ghanoum, and the El Riyadh and Hantoub neighbourhoods. Sources told Radio Dabanga about widespread plundering of banks, gas stations, and markets by RSF soldiers and bandits.. They entered Hantoub from both the north and the east. They captured the offices of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police and the courthouse, among other location





