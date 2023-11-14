HEAD TOPICS

Battered yen struggles near three-decade low as BOJ policy at odds with global rates

The yen remains near a three-decade low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan's monetary policy settings clash with higher rates elsewhere.

The battered yen was stuck near a three-decade low against the dollar on Tuesday, struggling to find a floor as the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) ultra-easy monetary policy settings remained at odds with the prospect of higher-for-longer rates elsewhere. The Japanese currency similarly slumped to a 15-year low of 162.38 per euro in early Asia trade and slid to a roughly three-month trough of 186.25 per British pound . Against the dollar, the yen last stood at 151.

72 , languishing near a one-year low of 151.92 hit on Monday. A break below last year's trough of 151.94 per dollar would mark a fresh 33-year low for the yen. The yen had jumped briefly against the greenback in New York hours on Monday after striking the year-to-date low, which analysts attributed to a flurry of trading into negative interest rates, the piecemeal moves have done little to prop up the yen, particularly as central banks globally maintain their hawkish rhetoric of higher-for-longer rate

