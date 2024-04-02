Bassirou Diomaye Faye Becomes Senegal's Youngest President

Bassirou Diomaye Faye became Senegal's youngest president, Tuesday, pledging systemic change, greater sovereignty and calm after years of turmoil in the country., near the capital Dakar Tuesday morning before Faye headed for the presidential palace for the formal handover of power by the former president, Macky Sall.
"Before God and the Senegalese nation, I swear to faithfully fulfil the office of President of the Republic of Senegal," the 44-year-old said before hundreds of officials and several African heads of state at an exhibition centre in the town.He also vowed to"scrupulously observe the provisions of the Constitution and the laws" and to defend"the integrity of the territory and national independence, and to spare no effort to achieve African unity".Faye takes oath of office. At 44, he is Senegal's youngest president ever, and the country's fifth since independence in 196
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Senegal: Bassirou Diomaye Faye aims to renegotiate contracts with oil giants BP, Kosmos, WoodsideAfter winning the presidential election in a whirlwind campaign, opposition leader Ousmane Sonko’s chosen candidate, president-elect Faye, has made renegotiating contracts with oil companies a priority. But how does he intend to go about it?
Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »
Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »