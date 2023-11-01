Barry Callebaut wants to tap into vegan power, Asia growth

The firm also aims to deepen its partnerships with its major clients, as well as boost its gourmet offer for artisanal chocolate makers and food services customers. ur purpose is to create the world's best chocolate solutions for our customers -- now and in the future," said chief executive Peter Feld in a statement.

Sales volume declined by 1.1 percent while revenue climbed to 8.47 billion Swiss francs ($9.3 billion).The company said the new strategic priorities would take some two years to implement. Analysts welcomed the company detailing its plans for returning to growth, but said factors such as morose consumer sentiment and high cocoa prices as well as the need to make the business more sustainable will make it challenging.

"The road will be long and bumpy, given the current environment and the increasing sustainability requirements in the coming years," they added.

