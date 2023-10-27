Barefoot Man Casually Catches Snouted Cobra in TikTok Video Leaves Mzansi Stunned

The video left viewers in Mzansi and around the world stunned as he captured the venomous reptile with no fear

The video showcases his remarkable composure as he calmly approaches and captures the potentially dangerous snake before releasing it safelyIn a video that has taken the internet by storm, a barefoot man showcased nerves of steel as he casually saw a snouted cobra in a swimming pool.has left South Africans in shock and awe. The clip, posted on TikTok, shows the man casually walking into the pool, where the potentially deadly snake had found itself.

With remarkable composure, he approached the cobra, swiftly grabbed it, and then released it safely from the pool. His bravery and swift action have earned him praise fromand calm demeanour. It’s a gripping tale that has captivated the online community and sparked conversations about wildlife encounters in South Africa."A bit careless there it almost came close to the left leg. Anyways well done. All is well that ends well I guess. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Man From England Went Viral for Shading Springboks, Makes TikTok Video About Why He “Hates” SAA TikTok video by an English rugby fan is him explaining his 'hatred' for South Africa's team. Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip with endless jokes. Read more ⮕

Mzansi Man’s Epic Payday Celebration Amuses the Internet, Funny TikTok Video Gets 1.3 Million ViewsA man who got his paycheque was overjoyed and splurged on takeaways. He shared a TikTok viral video bragging about the company he works for that pays well. Read more ⮕

Woman Serenades Man at Groove, TikTok Video Gives Mzansi Second-Hand EmbarrassmentA TikTok video shows a woman serenading a man in a spontaneous public display of affection. Mzansi peeps were amused by the nerve-wracking viral video. Read more ⮕

BI Phakathi Helps Elderly Man Struggling With Wheelbarrows With Money and Transport on TikTokSouth African philanthropist, BI Phakathi, helps an elderly man struggling to push two heavy wheelbarrows by giving him money and arranging transport for him. Read more ⮕

Man City loom for goal-shy Man UnitedPep Guardiola's champions have put their own mini-slump behind them and go into Sunday's game against their local rivals as firm favourites. Read more ⮕

Young Girl Shares TikTok Video of Teachers Spoiling Class With KFC, Mzansi Share School MemoriesA young schoolgirl shared a TikTok video of her teachers spoiling them with lunch for KFC. Mzansi people shared memories of their educators and school days. Read more ⮕