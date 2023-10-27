Barcelona forced to lean on youth in Madrid Clasico battle

An injury crisis has ravaged the Catalan club, leaving them without several key players, across defence, midfield and attack.

La Liga champions Barcelona host bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday, forced into leaning heavily on players from their feted La Masia youth academy.An injury crisis has ravaged the Catalan club, leaving them without several key players, across defence, midfield and attack.

The first team already features several young players who spent time at the club at youth level, including midfielder Gavi and defenders Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo, but the current situation has further exacerbated Barcelona's dependence on the youth system.

England international Jude Bellingham, the division’s top scorer with eight goals, is Madrid’s leader, and his arrival for 103 million euros ($109 million) from Borussia Dortmund this summer was in stark contrast to Barcelona’s activity.

"We're in a moment where we have to bet on players from here, and they are ready," Barca coach Xavi told reporters last week. With Barcelona fragile, scraping by without various key players and failing to consistently find the good football Xavi admits is demanded of the club, Madrid have the chance to strike a morale blow against them by inflicting their first league defeat."We know exactly what we need to do — everything we can to win it," said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Laporta has been charged with bribery in the ‘Negreira case’, an investigation into Barcelona’s payments to a former refereeing chief, which the Barca president believes is an example of it.

