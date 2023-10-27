– Barca stars defend Vinicius Jr ahead of ElClasico

Barcelona stars have jumped to the defence of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr ahead of their big derby on the weekend.

Los Blancos were in action earlier this week, recording a 2-1 victory over Braga in a UEFA Champions League group stage, during which the Brazil star picked up two assists. Despite his Man of the Match performance, or perhaps because of it, Barca board member Miquel Camps reportedly took a snipe at the winger, saying that"he deserves a slap" for showboating during the fixture.

The Portugal forward suggested that Vinicius' display of skill is a part of the sport and even adds to its appeal. "Everyone is the way they are. I'm talking about dribbling and irreverence. We always need players like that in our teams." headtopics.com

"Someone can interpret Vinicius' actions as a provocation, but for me, honestly, they are not," the Germany midfielder told "Evidently, he already knows that if he does these things, he will be whistled. But maybe he likes to be whistled, I don't know...

