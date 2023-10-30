Barca Star Questions Teammates' Reaction To ElClasico Defeat

A Barcelona star has slammed his teammates for their reaction to losing in dramatic fashion to their eternal rivals Real Madrid in the latest ElClasico.This past weekend, the Blaugrana and Los Merengues renewed their titanic rivalry in LALIGA when they faced off for the 187th time in the competition.

While the two sides reignited hostilities in this historic clash, Ilkay Gundogan was experiencing the occasion for the very first time as a player in his career, having joined Barca from Manchester City at the beginning of the season.

The game started off well for the Germany playmaker as he opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the match. Barca looked like they were edging towards a victory, but Jude Bellingham had the final say in the game as he bagged a second-half brace, his second goal coming in the 92nd minute to see the record European champions claim all three points.

This was the Catalan club's first defeat of the season, and in a post-match interview, Gundogan made it clear he was not pleased with his teammates' demeanour to the way they lost such a massive fixture.

"I have to be honest, not as much as I wish because I don't want to say something wrong, but I was in the dressing room and, of course, people are disappointed," he told"But especially after such a big game and a result that is so unnecessary, I wish for more frustration, more anger and more disappointment. This is a little bit the problem.

"There has to be more emotion, especially when you lose and when you know you can perform better, do better in certain situations and you just don't react. "It transfers to the pitch at the end of the day. We need to make a huge step in that because otherwise Real Madrid or even Girona are going to run away.