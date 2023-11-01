Banyana’s Sublime Black Kit To Be Released!

Fans were left pleasantly surprised when Banyana pulled out a never-seen-before Le Coq Sportif kit in their World Cup opener against Sweden, with the strip finally going on sale after a long wait.Having released three kits ahead of Banyana Banyana's 2023 FIFA World Cup campaign, French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif surprised fans when Desiree Ellis' troops debuted a black kit against Sweden in New Zealand.

The kit officially hits retailers on 15 November, which falls on a Wednesday, two weeks from now. This unreal kit features grey hues embossed throughout the jersey, with gold details on the sides, the Le Coq logo and the cuffs to give it that winning feeling.

Le Coq initially unveiled the designs of a yellow jersey, a green one and a 'Legacy' design, a predominantly white kit that's inspired by the iconic 1996 South Africa worn at AFCON — but the latter two weren't used by Banyana in their historic World Cup tournament.Banyana's fan-designed home kit was worn in matches against Argentina and Italy, where they managed 2-2 and 3-2 respectively to help them progress to the Round of 16 for the first time ever.

The black alternative kit was worn in their knockout encounter against the Netherlands, sadly going down 2-0, with their valiant efforts allowing them to walk with their heads held up high.Take a scroll through the gallery to see this special Banyana Banyana kit:

Le Coq Sportif have announced the release date of Banyana Banyana's black and gold FIFA Women's World Cup kit.Le Coq Sportif have announced the release date of Banyana Banyana's black and gold FIFA Women's World Cup kit.Le Coq Sportif have announced the release date of Banyana Banyana's black and gold FIFA Women's World Cup kit.Le Coq Sportif have announced the release date of Banyana Banyana's black and gold FIFA Women's World Cup kit.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: ‘Give them a Bafana kit’: Springboks show off footie skills [watch]Now that the RWC is over, South Africans have shifted their focus to the country's soccer team and want the Springboks to intervene.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Pirates confirm kit change tonight?DStv Premiership giants Orlando Pirates will be back on the match-green grass tonight against Cape Town Spurs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Makro and Game reveal first Black Friday 2023 dealsMassmart has so much confidence in its deals, that it is encouraging shoppers to compare its offers using price comparison tools.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Game and Makro launch early Black Friday 2023 dealsMassmart’s Game, Makro and Builders have launched early Black Friday deals as part of their annual month-long sales.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: Family Black: All Blacks’ kids console their fathers after defeat [pictures]All Blacks players' kids impressed fans as they consoled their fathers on the pitch after losing the final to the Springboks.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Proteas' latest threat: Son of an All Black and a kid named after Dravid and TendulkarProteas' latest threat: Son of an All Black and a kid named after Dravid and Tendulkar

Source: News24 | Read more »