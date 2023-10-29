Banyana plays DR Congo as they look to qualify for 2024 Olympics

Banyana Banyana will play the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their second leg 2024 CAF Women’s Olympic qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Monday afternoon.will have to dig to get a win to proceed to the next round of the competition.Banyana to dig deep against DR Congo

Banyana drew 1-1 with DR Congo in the away leg on Wednesday last week, and will need to be clinical in the home leg on Monday if they are to seal the qualifier. Jermaine Seoposenwe and Samkelisiwe Selana, who missed the away leg, will be available for selection on Monday.

“I thought our final training session ahead of the game tomorrow went really well with everybody available for training and getting the feel of the field. It’s a familiar ground that we played in before,” said Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.“It’s a game that we must win, a game that we must start well and take away from the opponent because they have shown that they are a very resilient team.” headtopics.com

Coach Desiree Ellis’ charges have qualified for the global showpiece on two occasions – in 2012 under coach Joseph Mkhonza and in 2016 under coach Vera Pauw.Banyana missed out in 2019 after losing to Botswana and Ellis will be hoping to draw inspiration from her team’s Women’s African Cup of Nations triumph in Morocco last year, and the performances in the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Musk Reportedly Eyeing Turning X Into 'Fully Fledged' Dating Site by 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Hungary Ready to Discuss Gas Deliveries Via TurkStream After 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Russia to Be Able to Export 65Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2023-2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Former US Vice President Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential RaceSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Kaduna Refinery to Be Ready in Q4 2024The 110,000 bpd-capacity Kaduna Refinery is one of Nigeria's four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no fuel for years leaving the country to rely on imported petroleum products. Read more ⮕

ATM confident of potential to gain ground in parts of KZN towards 2024With the party saying it wants to grow during the 2024 general elections, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula on Saturday said the party has also set its eyes on the highly contested province. Read more ⮕