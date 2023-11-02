Banyana Banyana’s next opponents for Olympic Qualifiers revealed

Banyana Banyana will face Tanzania in a two-legged tie – home and away format – in the third round in February 2024.This a bit of relief for the South Africans given how tougher the other remaining nations are in the qualifiers.

