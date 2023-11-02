HEAD TOPICS

Banyana Banyana’s next opponents for Olympic Qualifiers revealed

Banyana Banyana's next opponents for the Olympic qualifiers have officially been confirmed following the completion of the second round.

Banyana Banyana will face Tanzania in a two-legged tie – home and away format – in the third round in February 2024.This a bit of relief for the South Africans given how tougher the other remaining nations are in the qualifiers.

South Africa Headlines

