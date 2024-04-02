Banyana Banyana Defender: 2024 Paris Olympics Last Chance for Senior Players

Banyana Banyana defender Lebohang Ramalepe says the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be the last opportunity for most senior players to make an Olympic Games appearance because some of them will not be around in four years. South Africa will face bitter rivals Nigeria in a two-legged 2024 Olympic Games qualifier. The first leg encounter will be played in Abuja on Friday. The winner of the two-legged affair will be one of the two countries to represent Africa in Paris later this year.
Banyana Banyana are settling in after landing in Abuja on Sunday for their crunch game against the Super Falcons of Nigeria. The two nations will clash in the first leg on Friday, and Banyana Banyana are expecting a positive result away from home before the second leg at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld Stadium next Tuesda
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »
Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »
Egypt: Sports Min. Congratulates Wrestling Federation After 4 Wrestlers Qualified to 2024 Olympic ParisSports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhi asserted on Sunday the importance of implementing President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to support Egyptian athletes, referring to great successes achieved by the Egyptian sports system thanks to the political leadership's support.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »