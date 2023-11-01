Bank client robbed of large sum of money while waiting in FNB bank queue

While no official confirmation has been forthcoming from police, Boksburg Advertiser was on the scene and spoke to a well-placed source.He was seated on a couch waiting for his turn to the next available teller when two men came into the bank and one of them grabbed the bag containing the money from him before they both exited the premises.No injuries were reported.It’s suspected that the pair had followed the victim to the bank. They are still at large.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BOKSBURGNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOKSBURGNEWS: Many treats in store at Portuguese festivalBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: SANBS goes digitalBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Ambulances left to gather dustBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Progress being made to repair bridge destroyed in gas tanker explosionBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Concordia is agter jou bloed aanBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: BAC’s Meyer walks his way to victory at inter-provincialsBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »