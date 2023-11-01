Bangladesh's World Cup flop sparks calls for change

Bangladesh lost to England by 137 runs, New Zealand by eight wickets, India by seven wickets, South Africa by 149 runs and to non-Test playing Netherlands by 87 runs before Pakistan put them out of their misery.

But many of the games they won were on home turf, where low and slow wickets suited the team's playing style. "Bangladesh players could not develop the required skill due to playing consistently on low and slow wickets at home."Highly regarded local coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim suggested Bangladesh restructure its domestic cricket to create a challenging environment for players that would benefit them in the international arena.

Their overseas form has also exposed a gulf between Bangladesh's domestic cricket and international results. Bangladesh were the last team to announce a 15-man squad, less than 24 hours before the players' departure for India.

That was reflected in performances. In a tournament which has witnessed record and rapid run-getting, Bangladesh's highest total was just 256 against India.

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABCNEWS: Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh keeps Semifinal hopes alive - SABC NewsA fine all-round performance saw Pakistan over the line in a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Somizi’s Springboks Rugby World Cup winning celebration leaves people in awe (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

2OCEANSVİBE: The Rugby World Cup Even Brought Out The Love Between Princess Charlene And Prince Albert [Images]South African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Headache for DStv R19.95 Rugby World Cup final deal customersCustomers who signed up for DStv’s R19.95 Rugby World Cup final deal have run afoul of its cancellation policy.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THESANEWS: Only these SIX players have scored for the Springboks in Rugby World Cup finalsThe Springboks maintained their 'perfect' record in Rugby World Cup finals, winning for the fourth time in Paris on Saturday.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Siya Kolisi commends South Africa’s grit in dark World Cup finalSiya Kolisi, reflected on the monumental victory in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand's All Blacks.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »