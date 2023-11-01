Bangladesh's World Cup flop sparks calls for change

Bangladesh lost to England by 137 runs, New Zealand by eight wickets, India by seven wickets, South Africa by 149 runs and to non-Test playing Netherlands by 87 runs before Pakistan put them out of their misery.
But many of the games they won were on home turf, where low and slow wickets suited the team's playing style. "Bangladesh players could not develop the required skill due to playing consistently on low and slow wickets at home."Highly regarded local coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim suggested Bangladesh restructure its domestic cricket to create a challenging environment for players that would benefit them in the international arena.
Their overseas form has also exposed a gulf between Bangladesh's domestic cricket and international results. Bangladesh were the last team to announce a 15-man squad, less than 24 hours before the players' departure for India.
That was reflected in performances. In a tournament which has witnessed record and rapid run-getting, Bangladesh's highest total was just 256 against India.
