Bangladesh garment workers in fair wage protest damage factories

Bangladesh is one of the world's largest garment exporters, with the industry accounting for 85 percent of the country's $55 billion annual exports, but conditions are dire for many workers.

Garment union leader of Ashulia region, Mohammad Ibrahim, disputed police figures, saying protesters totalled at least 100,000. Bangladesh is home to around 3,500 garment factories, where clothing for some of the world's largest retailers and brands is made, but the basic monthly wage for workers is just 8,300 taka ($75).

But wage protests pose a major challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 2009."If you take into account inflation and the depreciation of the taka against the dollar... the manufacturers were offering less than what a worker got in 2017 when the basic minimum wage was fixed." headtopics.com

Mahbubur Rahman, police chief of Bangladesh's industrial regions, told AFP they were talking to union leaders to peacefully resolve the protests.

