Banana Brawl? Deputy Minister’s meeting sparks assault probe

In a surprising turn of events, a home meeting involving a banana dispute has ignited an investigation amidst allegations against a Deputy Minister.
A parliamentary staff member has accused Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo of sexual assault, alleging the incident happened at Dhlomo’s Rondebosch home last month.Dhlomo, however, denied the allegations, attributing the dispute to the man taking a banana from his fruit bowl.
They spoke because the complainant had previously called him about the National Health Insurance(NHI), and he had agreed to discuss it. The Deputy Minister admitted to sending him R500 for fuel.At his residence, they talked about the NHI for a brief 10 minutes before his guest asked to use the kitchen. Dhlomo followed and discovered him standing near his open refrigerator.
This led to a disagreement, during which the researcher stated he was hungry. Dhlomo explained, “He grabbed a banana from my fruit basket.” Consequently, he escorted him out of the house, and the visitor did not resist.
Colonel André Traut, the spokesperson for Western Cape police, confirmed the report of a sexual assault case and ongoing investigation. Foster Mohale, the spokesperson for the National Department of Health, declared that Deputy Minister Dr. Dhlomo is treating these allegations seriously. He will refrain from making public statements to prevent any interference with the investigation process.On Monday, Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests verified receiving a complaint about Dhlomo. Co-chairpersons Bekizwe Nkosi and Lydia Moshodi discussed the complaint during a meeting on October 20.