Bafana climb one spot in the latest FIFA rankings

Hugo Broos’ men played two friendly matches in October against Eswatini and Ivory Coast. Both matches ended in stalemate but Bafana 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast away did help them in the rankigs.For the fact that Bafana are still 12th in Africa is still a concern ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The team will play in next year’s African Cup of Nations with a group that consists of Tunisia, Mali, and Namibia.Having ranked outside the top 10, the 1996 Afcon champions were placed in Pot 3, meaning they were guaranteed to face at least two top African teams in their group at the Afcon.

Bafana have another opportunity to improve their Fifa standings in November when international football returns.Should Bafana win the two matches, they should easily jump into the top 10 in Africa and improve theor overall rankings. headtopics.com

