Bafana Bafana Winger Elias Mokwana Valued at R35 Million

Bafana Bafana and Sekhukhune United winger Elias Mokwana is reportedly worth R35 million following his breakthrough season. The 24-year-old is in demand with the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates believed to be chasing his signature. Mokwana has scored four league goals for Sekhukhune this season already and is likely to leave by the end of the season. During two FIFA Series international friendly matches, Mokwana impressed the Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legends.

The 24-year-old scored his first goal for the national team against Andorra two weeks ago.The winger has since addressed transfer rumours.Bafana winger goes for R35 million according to reports “So, I know nothing. All I am focused on is here at Sekhukhune and we will see what happens going forward. “It has always been my dream to play abroad.” Mokwana signed with Sekhukhune this season after leaving ABC Motsepe League side Platinum City Rover

