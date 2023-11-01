Bad news for South Africa’s new driving licence cards

The Driver’s Licence Card Account (DLCA) division’s machine has broken down multiple times in the past few years — resulting in substantial backlogs in card renewals and creating stress for drivers. They are being replaced with new smart cards aligned with the International Information Technology Personal Identification Compliant Driving Licence (ISO18013) standard.

It will pack a host of new security features, including biometrics, holograms, and watermarks, while the DLCA previously said it might also incorporate blockchain technology. The department has also published the basic design of the new cards, which is shown in the images below.In September 2022, transport minister at the time, Fikile Mbalula, said testing of the new card was planned to run from 1 November 2023 to 31 March 2024.In addition to the card’s improved “smart” and security features, the department has tabled a proposal with Cabinet that its validity period be extended from five to eight years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Mbalula with his previous deputy, Sindisiwe Chikunga, after the former was elected as ANC Secretary-General in December 2022.The department has not provided further updates on the launch of the pilot or the procurement of a new machine to print the new cards in several months.That came after a previous tender was advertised between 11 November and 14 December 2023 but did not draw any successful bids.

In its 2022/2023 annual report, the DLCA said that the project to upgrade the technology and production process of new driving licence cards was “underway”.

