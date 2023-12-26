B2B Companies with the Best Online Engagement Revealed

Business-to-business (B2B) companies are famously known for their poor online presence on social media. However, new research from content operations software company Accenture, Sandia Labs, Optum, Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant are the best at generating reactions for their content. Businesses in specialized design, legal services, and PR and advertising have the lowest engagement rates.

The study evaluated 44 firms registered in the US offering professional and business services across nine sectors. These businesses are in the top ten companies within the same North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes for their annual sales volumes as at July 2022. Their engagement rates are based on average reactions per post for all the content published on their main Facebook pages throughout October 2023. Excluding an organically viral post from Accenture in October that may skew the overall results, the average rate of engagement for the industry is 63 reactions per Facebook post. The median number of posts per month is 14.





